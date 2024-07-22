Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland beat CD Eldense 2-1 at the Pinatar Arena on Sunday night thanks to a stunning goal from Luis Hemir

Sunderland ended their pre-season tour of Spain with a 2-1 win over CD Eldense on Sunday night.

Here's some of the moments you may have missed from the game...

Captain call

While Alan Browne made clear in his interview with The Echo last week that he would need time to win the respect of his team mates, he made clear that he would be happy to be a vocal presence within the dressing room when he felt it required. It felt telling, then, to see him immediately take the captain's armband for his debut. Luke O'Nien is likely to be named captain before the season starts but Browne is clearly going to be a key member of the leadership group

Browne roll hint

Browne also said in that first interview that he expected to play a number of different midfield roles over the course of the campaign. Here, his role split depending on whether Sunderland had the ball or not. Out of possession, he was right up the pitch alongside fellow midfielder Elliot Embleton as the black Cats pressed aggressively in a 4-4-2. In possession, he dropped deep to take the ball off defenders and launch attacks. It looked a good fit for him, though you could easily see Dan Neil taking that role and allowing Browne to push on.

Jobe's touch of class

Sunderland's players spent time afterwards meeting supporters at the Pinatar Arena, taking photos and signing autographs. Jobe Bellingham was the last player from either side off the pitch, almost an hour after the full-time whistle had been blown.

Phil Smith | james Copley

Absentees explained

It had been expected that Pierre Ekwah would get a big chance to stake a claim from the start in this game but in the end, he was not even named in the squad. That was not because of any transfer interest but because of the knock he took within minutes of his introduction against Nottingham Forest. Though he was able to play on, he reported some discomfort in his back on Saturday and didn't train with the group. It made no sense to risk him last night but Le Bris confirmed after that there is no serious issue.

Eliezer Mayenda was also not in the squad but that again was purely due to his workload so far. Le Bris also confirmed that he expects Abdoullah Ba and Nectar Triantis to be very close to full fitness for the next group of friendlies.

Tommy Watson quickly gets a new song

Tommy Watson's brilliant goal, sparked by the quite outstanding assist from Adil Aouchiche that social media replays don't quite capture, led to hasty rewrite of the football chant taking off this summer. Initially used by England fans to serenade Phil Foden to the tune of Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing in the Dark', now it was about Watson playing the Spanish off the park. Expect it to take off if he keeps up this eye for goal - there was only one thing in his mind when he received that pass and the finish was superb.

Penalty claim and Embo sparks a confrontation

Sunderland ended the cgame in control against Eldense but there was one late scare when Dennis Cirkin made a challenge just after one of the opposition forwards had crashed an effort over the crossbar from a very promising position. The Eldense forward went down under the challenge and he and his team mates were left incensed that no foul was given.

It had been a feisty second half, sparked by a mini melee when Elliot Embleton made a strong tackle in midfield and was shown a yellow card. His team mates were quickly on the scene to back him up and so too were the Sunderland support - the roars and singing were as loud as at any other point during the game.