Sunderland concluded their pre-season tour in Spain with a 2-1 win over CD Eldense on Sunday night.
Luis Hemir scored the late winner after Tommy Watson’s first-half goal was cancelled out as the Black Cats stepped up their preparations for the new campaign. The red-and-white army were once again out in force, dominating the 3,000 capacity stadium. Here’s the best photos from the evening...
