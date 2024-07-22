34 fantastic pictures as Sunderland fans once again takeover Pinatar Arena for Eldense win - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 07:00 BST

Sunderland beat CD Eldense 2-1 on Sunday evening...

Sunderland concluded their pre-season tour in Spain with a 2-1 win over CD Eldense on Sunday night.

Luis Hemir scored the late winner after Tommy Watson’s first-half goal was cancelled out as the Black Cats stepped up their preparations for the new campaign. The red-and-white army were once again out in force, dominating the 3,000 capacity stadium. Here’s the best photos from the evening...

Sunderland fans at the Pinatar Arena

Sunderland fans at the Pinatar Arena

Sunderland fans at the Pinatar Arena

Sunderland fans at the Pinatar Arena

