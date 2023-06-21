The transfer window is now in full swing with clubs up and down the United Kingdom eyeing deals.

Sunderland have already concluded early moves for Jobe Bellingham, Luis Hemir Semedo and Nectar Triantis since the summer window opened on June 14.

But what news is there regarding Sunderland's Championship rivals and from clubs in the EFL and Premier League? Here, he we take a look:

Former Sunderland attacker Asamoah Gyan has announced his retirement from football despite having not played for two years. The striker signed for Sunderland on a four-year deal for a then club-record £13million back in 2010.

Ipswich Town have been linked with a deal for Everton's ex-Sunderland loanee Ellis Simms, 22, this summer with reports circling regarding the striker's Goodison park future.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who recently rejected interest from Saudi Arabia, has emerged as an early favourite for the Sheffield Wednesday job in the Championship with the club on the look out for a new manager following Darren Moore’s shock exit earlier this week.

West Ham could be set to make a formal approach for in-demand Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott. The 19-year-old won the Championship’s Young Player of the Season ahead of Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo last term and is expected to earn a Premier League opportunity this summer.