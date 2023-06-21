News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

Brighton decision on Sunderland target, Steven Gerrard linked with Championship job, West Ham eye midfielder

The latest transfer gossip from around the web including news from regarding Sunderland, Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday.

By James Copley
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read

The transfer window is now in full swing with clubs up and down the United Kingdom eyeing deals.

Sunderland have already concluded early moves for Jobe Bellingham, Luis Hemir Semedo and Nectar Triantis since the summer window opened on June 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But what news is there regarding Sunderland's Championship rivals and from clubs in the EFL and Premier League? Here, he we take a look:

Former Sunderland attacker Asamoah Gyan has announced his retirement from football despite having not played for two years. The striker signed for Sunderland on a four-year deal for a then club-record £13million back in 2010.

Most Popular

Ipswich Town have been linked with a deal for Everton's ex-Sunderland loanee Ellis Simms, 22, this summer with reports circling regarding the striker's Goodison park future.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who recently rejected interest from Saudi Arabia, has emerged as an early favourite for the Sheffield Wednesday job in the Championship with the club on the look out for a new manager following Darren Moore’s shock exit earlier this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunderland youngster Harry Gardiner was at the Academy of Light yesterday (June 20) to sign a new deal with the club.

West Ham could be set to make a formal approach for in-demand Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott. The 19-year-old won the Championship’s Young Player of the Season ahead of Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo last term and is expected to earn a Premier League opportunity this summer.

Ex-Sunderland target Jan Paul van Hecke looks set to sign a new contract at Brighton next month. The 23-year-old centre-back was on the Black Cats’ radar last summer but wasn’t allowed to leave on loan.

Related topics:SunderlandUnited KingdomEllis SimmsSteven GerrardEFL