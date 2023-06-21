Former Sunderland attacker Asamoah Gyan has announced his retirement from football despite having not played for two years. The striker signed for Sunderland on a four-year deal for a then club-record £13million back in 2010.

The Ghanian international, 37, made a big impression on Wearside, scoring 10 top-flight goals and netting important strikes against Newcastle United, Chelsea and Wigan Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a year later, though, it was confirmed that Gyan would leave on a season-long loan to club Al Ain FC in a shock move.

In a statement posted to social media, Gyan said of his retirement: "I want to take this great opportunity, a stage that is difficult in every footballer’s career. A moment all footballers do not wish, but when nature dawns, that thin voice will keep echoing into the ears, it is time.

"That voice has been clear in my ears, and I have succumbed to it, it is time. It is time to hand the jersey and boots in glory as I officially retire from active football.

"But then again, I am minded by views shared by great businessmen and sporting gurus, 'you do not leave your love', together with my management, we will continue encouraging and pushing young talents. I will put my experience and knowledge to use in the field of coaching, football business and scouting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad