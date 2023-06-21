Ex-Sunderland, Blackpool and Hearts loanee wanted by three clubs - no offers made yet
The former Sunderland loanee has been linked with a move away from Everton during the summer window.
Ipswich Town have been linked with a deal for Everton's ex-Sunderland loanee Ellis Simms, 22, this summer with reports circling regarding the striker's Goodison park future.
The Everton striker made 11 appearances for the Blues last campaign after being recalled by the Premier League strugglers during the January transfer window from his fruitful spell at Sunderland.
The Athletic say that no offers have been accepted at this stage despite the interest in Simms from the Tractor Boys, who signed former Sunderland loanee Nathan Broadhead from Everton on a permanent deal last January.
Sky Sports also state that as many as three clubs have made their interest known in Simms but no bid accepted at this point. However, a decision on the former Blackpool and Hearts loanee's future expected in the next few days.
The Black Cats added a striker to their ranks on Sunday when they announced the signing of Luis Hemir Semdo from Benfica with the Black Cats understood to have paid a seven-figure fee.