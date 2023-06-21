News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree

Ex-Sunderland and Blackburn transfer target set to sign new deal at Premier League club

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke was a transfer target for Sunderland last summer.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:05 BST

Former Sunderland target Jan Paul van Hecke looks set to sign a new contract at Brighton next month.

The 23-year-old centre-back was on the Black Cats’ radar last summer but wasn’t allowed to leave on loan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Van Hecke, who was also a target for Blackburn following a loan spell at Ewood Park, went on to make eight Premier League appearances for Brighton during the 2022/23 season.

The defender’s contract was set to expire at the end of June, yet Brighton have triggered their one-year option to extend the deal.

Most Popular

According to the Athletic, van Hecke is also set to sign a new contract with the Premier League club, following his involvement in the European Under-21 Championships with the Netherlands.

Sunderland have already bolstered their centre-back options this summer after completing the signing of Nectarios Triantis from Australian side Central Coast Mariners, despite interest from a number of UK clubs.

Related topics:SunderlandBrightonPremier LeagueBlackburn