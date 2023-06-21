Ex-Sunderland and Blackburn transfer target set to sign new deal at Premier League club
Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke was a transfer target for Sunderland last summer.
Former Sunderland target Jan Paul van Hecke looks set to sign a new contract at Brighton next month.
The 23-year-old centre-back was on the Black Cats’ radar last summer but wasn’t allowed to leave on loan.
Van Hecke, who was also a target for Blackburn following a loan spell at Ewood Park, went on to make eight Premier League appearances for Brighton during the 2022/23 season.
The defender’s contract was set to expire at the end of June, yet Brighton have triggered their one-year option to extend the deal.
According to the Athletic, van Hecke is also set to sign a new contract with the Premier League club, following his involvement in the European Under-21 Championships with the Netherlands.
Sunderland have already bolstered their centre-back options this summer after completing the signing of Nectarios Triantis from Australian side Central Coast Mariners, despite interest from a number of UK clubs.