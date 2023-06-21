Former Sunderland target Jan Paul van Hecke looks set to sign a new contract at Brighton next month.

The 23-year-old centre-back was on the Black Cats’ radar last summer but wasn’t allowed to leave on loan.

Van Hecke, who was also a target for Blackburn following a loan spell at Ewood Park, went on to make eight Premier League appearances for Brighton during the 2022/23 season.

The defender’s contract was set to expire at the end of June, yet Brighton have triggered their one-year option to extend the deal.

According to the Athletic, van Hecke is also set to sign a new contract with the Premier League club, following his involvement in the European Under-21 Championships with the Netherlands.