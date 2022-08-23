Brighton's stance on Jan Paul van Hecke amid interest from Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers
Sunderland appear to be leading the race to sign Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke on loan – but what do we know about the 22-year-old and his situation at The Amex Stadium?
A Dutch under-21 international, Van Hecke made 31 Championship appearances on loan at Blackburn last season, while reports from the North West have claimed Rovers have conceded defeat in their attempts to re-sign him.
To find out more, we caught up with Brighton reporter Derren Howard from our sister title Sussex World to ask about van Hecke’s situation.
What is Van Hecke’s situation at Brighton?
Most Popular
-
1
'Worst team I've seen at our place in two years' - Stoke City fans deliver interesting verdict about Sunderland
-
2
Kristjaan Speakman transfer target 'wants to play' with Sunderland able to provide perfect opportunity
-
3
Ex-Sunderland forward Chris Maguire suspended by Lincoln City pending FA investigation into alleged breaches of betting rules
-
4
Sunderland AFC news: Youngster travelling to England today ahead of Wearside medical
-
5
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats, Reading and Swansea 'interested' in ex-Sheffield Wednesday left-back
DH: “Graham Potter mentioned in pre-season that if he’s not getting minutes he will look for another loan, and I think that’s what’s happening.
“He’s been in the matchday squad earlier this year but was left out of the squad against West Ham, so it looks like he could be looking for a loan move away.
“It’s quite easy to put two and two together and think a move could be close.”
"He did so well in the Championship last season with Blackburn and their former manager Tony Mowbray was really impressed with how he played.”
Has Potter said much more about him?
DH: “He has spoken highly about him and said some nice things about him, and said there could be an opportunity to play more.
“He was also fairly vague so that he could go out on loan again.
“Competition for places is quite strong at Brighton in that area. They would need a couple of injuries and suspensions before he’s involved.”
"But he’s a good player in the Championship and potentially a good player for the Premier League. He’d be a great signing for Sunderland.”
Do Brighton still see him as a potential first-team player?
DH: “Yes, he’s still young so if he had another good season on loan in the Championship with a team like Sunderland I think they would look at him as a potential first-team player.
“He’s in the final year of his contract and if they do send him out on loan I wouldn’t be surprised if they try and get him to sign a longer term deal before going out on loan.
“The only thing with that is they play Forest Green in the Carabao Cup and that would be a good chance for him to get some minutes.
“Whether they hold off on a loan until after Wednesday’s match against Forest Green, I’m not sure.”
How would you describe him as a player?
DH: He’s quite a classy defender, he’s good on the ball and quite strong. He’s a Dutch under-21 international and was called up last season.
“He’s sort of a modern-day centre-half. He’s good at one-on-one defending and good on the ball and likes to start attacks from the back.
“That is a sort of style that would fit into Potter’s style of football.
“It’s hard because you do think they have the potential to break in but it’s also so competitive to get into the team, but he’s certainly a player with a lot of potential.
“I would say his best position is as a centre-half or on the right of a back three.”
The transfer state of play at Sunderland AFC explained as Black Cats look to close key deals