Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Dutch under-21 international, Van Hecke made 31 Championship appearances on loan at Blackburn last season, while reports from the North West have claimed Rovers have conceded defeat in their attempts to re-sign him.

To find out more, we caught up with Brighton reporter Derren Howard from our sister title Sussex World to ask about van Hecke’s situation.

What is Van Hecke’s situation at Brighton?

Jan Paul Van Hecke playing for Blackburn during a loan spell at Ewood Park.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DH: “Graham Potter mentioned in pre-season that if he’s not getting minutes he will look for another loan, and I think that’s what’s happening.

“He’s been in the matchday squad earlier this year but was left out of the squad against West Ham, so it looks like he could be looking for a loan move away.

“It’s quite easy to put two and two together and think a move could be close.”

"He did so well in the Championship last season with Blackburn and their former manager Tony Mowbray was really impressed with how he played.”

Has Potter said much more about him?

DH: “He has spoken highly about him and said some nice things about him, and said there could be an opportunity to play more.

“He was also fairly vague so that he could go out on loan again.

“Competition for places is quite strong at Brighton in that area. They would need a couple of injuries and suspensions before he’s involved.”

"But he’s a good player in the Championship and potentially a good player for the Premier League. He’d be a great signing for Sunderland.”

Do Brighton still see him as a potential first-team player?

DH: “Yes, he’s still young so if he had another good season on loan in the Championship with a team like Sunderland I think they would look at him as a potential first-team player.

“He’s in the final year of his contract and if they do send him out on loan I wouldn’t be surprised if they try and get him to sign a longer term deal before going out on loan.

“The only thing with that is they play Forest Green in the Carabao Cup and that would be a good chance for him to get some minutes.

“Whether they hold off on a loan until after Wednesday’s match against Forest Green, I’m not sure.”

How would you describe him as a player?

DH: He’s quite a classy defender, he’s good on the ball and quite strong. He’s a Dutch under-21 international and was called up last season.

“He’s sort of a modern-day centre-half. He’s good at one-on-one defending and good on the ball and likes to start attacks from the back.

“That is a sort of style that would fit into Potter’s style of football.

“It’s hard because you do think they have the potential to break in but it’s also so competitive to get into the team, but he’s certainly a player with a lot of potential.

“I would say his best position is as a centre-half or on the right of a back three.”