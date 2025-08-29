Bologna CEO delivers Jhon Lucumì stance update amid ongoing Sunderland transfer links

Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci has once against been speaking about Jhon Lucumì

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci has once again reiterated his stance that the Italian club will not sell reported Sunderland target Jhon Lucumì unless they can find a suitable replacement.

The Colombian continues to be linked with a move to the Stadium of Light as Monday’s transfer deadline rapidly approaches, but as yet, the Black Cats have been unable to force a breakthrough in their negotiations with his current employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As recently as last week, Fenucci gave an interview stating his reluctance to part company with Lucumì. He said: “We’d prefer to keep everyone, even though we know that certain offers can be tough, especially if the Premier League comes knocking. Jhon had the ambition to leave, but unfortunately, the timeframe for the offer didn’t materialise. The conditions aren’t right for him to be replaced right now, so Jhon will stay with us.”

Since then, however, Sunderland have reportedly returned with an improved offer for the South American. According to Italian publication Il Resto del Carlino, the Black Cats have tabled a bid worth £23.7 million, plus £1.7 million in potential bonuses, alongside a 10-20% future resale clause. While Bologna have so far rejected this offer too, it is reported that Lucumí has now been informed that he will be sold if an adequate replacement can be secured before the window closes.

To that end, Corriere dello Sport claim that Bologna have opened talks with Nottingham Forest over a potential move for 24-year-old centre-back Morato, who is currently valued at around £8.5 million to £10.2 million. The Rossoblu are said to have a good relationship with Forest, which could help speed up negotiations.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci said about Jhon Lucumì’s future amid Sunderland transfer links?

And while it would appear that Sunderland still have some way to go before a deal is struck, new comments from Fenucci would seemingly hint towards the possibility of a sale, provided Bologna can source a suitable alternative.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, he said: "These are the final days of the transfer window, and there's always room for change. In recent days, AC Milan has shown interest in [Giovanni] Fabbian, and then we have to deal with the pressure on Sunderland's Lucumì. Now I don't know if Roma will also make a request for Benjamin Dominguez. We'll see. If we can't replace them, we won't sell anyone. We have plenty of wingers, and we'll see if there are any developments. Our intention is to stay that way.

“The Europa League? This is our second year in the competition. Last year was a wonderful experience and helped raise the team's level in the league as well. Now we hope to at least reach the playoffs. We've drawn all the teams with European tradition, and it won't be easy, but we're building a broad squad to potentially face 61 matches."

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland promotion-winner seals shock £1m Championship move after impressive loan spell