The Sunderland boss insists he's happy with his goalkeepers but hints at one or two more additions this summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has confirmed Sunderland’s goalkeeping group is settled after fresh transfer links to Stoke City’s Viktor Johansson – appearing to rule out a move for the Swedish stopper.

Reports had suggested Sunderland were considering a late-window swoop for Johansson, but the Black Cats have already strengthened in that area this summer. Dutch youth international Robin Roefs arrived earlier in the window and has immediately established himself as Le Bris’ number one, starting both of Sunderland’s opening Premier League fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Academy graduate Anthony Patterson made his first start of the campaign in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup win over Huddersfield Town, while experienced pair Simon Moore and Blondy Nna Noukeu also provide senior depth – although Noukeu has been linked with a potential exit from the Stadium of Light in recent days.

“Yes, we are happy with our three, four goalkeepers right now,” the Sunderland head coach said on Friday after reports linking Sunderland to another shot stopper emerged with the transfer deadline approaching on Monday, September 1st, after this weekend’s fixtures.

Le Bris also addressed Sunderland’s wider transfer strategy as the window approaches its final stages, stressing that while the squad is in a strong place, the club remains open to opportunities. Le Bris said: “It’s sometimes a bit crazy and good players especially can have many options.”

He continued: “It’s not easy to find the right way, the right option and to make the right decision. It’s always a balanced and tough situation, but at the same time we remain really positive because so far the work was really good, and if we can add something, we try.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunderland boss admitted there are still “one or two positions” he would like to address before the deadline, with the Black Cats pushing hard to sign centre-back Jhon Lucimi and another attacking player but praised how quickly his new signings have settled into the club’s identity.

“The amount of work was huge and it wasn’t an easy challenge,” Le Bris continued. “So far, the connection with the new players is really good. They understand the identity of the club and connected very quickly with their teammates – and I think we can feel their quality on the pitch. It won’t be linear because you can’t start from scratch and be already effective just after eight weeks – it’s not possible. But the energy is really positive.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Sunderland host Brentford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday at 3pm as Régis Le Bris’ side look to bounce back in their third game of the 2025-26 Premier League season. The Black Cats opened the campaign with an impressive 3-0 win over West Ham but slipped to a 2-0 defeat away at Burnley the following week.

Your next Sunderland read: Chris Rigg snubs transfer interest to stay at Sunderland as fans inspire decision – per sources