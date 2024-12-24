Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland will face Blackburn Rovers on Thursday.

Sunderland will be looking to build on the 10 points they have taken from their last four matches when they travel to face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Boxing Day.

For a fourth game on the bounce, the Black Cats had to come from behind to earn a result against Norwich City at the weekend, with goals from Dan Ballard and Jobe Bellingham ultimately proving enough to ensure a 2-1 victory at the Stadium of Light. For their part, Rovers saw an impressive six-game winning streak come to an end against Millwall on Saturday, with John Eustace’s side now six points behind Sunderland in the table - albeit with a game in hand. But as attention turns to a festive clash in Lancashire, how can those supporters without a ticket follow all of the action from home? Here’s everything you need to know...

When does Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland kick off?

Sunderland will play Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Boxing Day in the Championship, with proceedings scheduled to get underway at 3pm GMT.

Is Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland on TV?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports +, via the red button, with coverage beginning shortly before kick-off. Viewers without a Sky TV subscription can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership, which will allow them to watch the match in its entirety. A NOW day pass costs £14.99, or customers can purchase a rolling month-long membership for £26 per month for the first six months. Find full details here.

How else can I follow Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the match with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett. Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo. Our writers Phil Smith and James Copley will bring you all the latest team news, updates, and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

Tickets for Sunderland’s Boxing Day trip to Blackburn are already sold out, with the Black Cats set to take around 7,000 fans with them to Ewood Park.