The Blues are 17th in the Championship table, nine points above the relegation zone, but are on a four-match unbeaten run ahead of their trip to Wearside.

When asked about Sunderland in Thursday’s pre-match press conference, Eustace said: "Tony Mowbray has done a fantastic job there, they are a good footballing team, they play the right way. We know it will be a difficult game but one we are looking towards."

He later added: "It’s a fantastic stadium and a fantastic place to go and play football. The lads should be really looking forward to the challenge up there.

"They're a really good team and they've had a really good season up to now so we know it's going to be a tough game.

"There's still contracts to be given out and people we want to watch and see how they're progressing and developing. There's five big games for everyone involved at the football club going forward, that's staff and players.

"No one will be letting up at all. The most important game is the next one and we want to be ready to try and get three points."

Eustace also confirmed forward Troy Deeney and former Sunderland defender Dion Sanderson have returned to training following injury setbacks.