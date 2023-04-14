The Sunderland team to play Birmingham - with Tony Mowbray set to make four changes: Predicted XI gallery
Sunderland are preparing to face Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats are four points off the play-off places with five games remaining this season and have another home fixture against Huddersfield after the Birmingham match.
Sunderland should also be on a high following a 1-0 win over Cardiff on Easter Monday, yet several first-team players are still unavailable due to injuries.
Ross Stewart, Aji Alese, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Jewison Bennette and Dan Ballard remain unavailable for the Birmingham fixture.
Here’s our predicted line-up for the match: