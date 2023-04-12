Sunderland v Birmingham City: Five memorable games ahead of Championship clash

The reverse fixture was the last game before the World Cup break and Sunderland ran out 2-1 victors thanks to goals from Ellis Simms and Amad Diallo.

Last time out on Wearside, Sunderland drew 4-4 with Hull City and Tony Mowbray will be hoping his Sunderland side can go one better and secure another three points, following their Easter Monday win at Cardiff City.

In the past, Sunderland and the Blues have had some high scoring affairs which have been good and bad for the Black Cats.

Sunderland's first team players enjoy an open training session at the Stadium of Light.

Here, we look at five of the most memorable meetings between Sunderland and Birmingham City.

Sunderland 7 Small Heath 1 – 8 December 1894

In the years before Birmingham City were known as the team they are today, they were heavily beaten by Sunderland.

The Black Cats had raced into a 3-0 lead before half-time before Jack Hallam made it 3-1 before half-time.

Any worries of a comeback were quickly put to bed as Sunderland ran out 7-1 winners thanks to doubles from James Gillespie, Andy McCreadie and Hughie Wilson as well as a Jimmy Millar goal.

Birmingham City 3 Sunderland 0 – 17th March 1956

In front of a 65,000 crowd at Hillsborough, Birmingham secured their FA Cup final place with a 3-0 win over Sunderland. Birmingham led 1-0 at half-time through an own-goal from Sunderland defender Joe McDonald after nine minutes.

The Blues took the initiative in the second half with goals from Gordon Astall and Eddy Brown finalising their spot in the final.

Sunderland 1 Birmingham City 6 – 5th April 1958

Just two years later Birmingham came to Roker Park and humiliated the Black Cats on Wearside. The Blues raced into a 4-0 lead after 15 minutes thanks to two goals from Bryan Orritt as well as goals for Harry Hooper and Peter Murphy.

Gordon Astall and Eddy Brown came back to haunt Sunderland again in the second half, while Don Revie scored a consolation goal for the home side.

Birmingham City 0 Sunderland 2 – 25th February 2004

Sunderland secured their FA Cup quarter-final spot with a replay win over Steve Bruce’s Birmingham City side. The two sides were at a stalemate after 90 minutes before heading into extra time at St Andrews.

Two goals from substitute Tommy Smith saw the Black Cats come away with the win and find themselves in the pot for the next round.

Birmingham City 0 Sunderland 3 – 27th August 2014

Gus Poyet’s Sunderland arrived at St Andrews to face former Sunderland and Newcastle United man Lee Clark’s Birmingham side in the second round of the League Cup.

Costel Pantilimon and Billy Jones made their debuts for the club and the game looked like it was heading for extra-time.