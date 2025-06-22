The cost of an away day at Sunderland compared to Newcastle United and other Premier League rivals

By Mark Carruthers

Journalist

Published 22nd Jun 2025, 20:00 BST

Premier League supporters will be back on Wearside once again next season after Sunderland's Championship play-off final win.

The Stadium of Light will host Premier League football once against next season following Sunderland’s Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United.

The Black Cats’ last outing on their home patch provided a night for the ages as Regis Le Bris’ men moved to within 90 minutes of ending the club’s eight-year absence from the top flight with a dramatic draw against play-off semi-final opponents Coventry City.

With Wearside crackling with anticipation and excitement and the fearsome Wearside roar at full strength, a last-gasp header from defender Dan Ballard was enough to take Sunderland to Wembley and edge them a step closer to the Premier League promotion that would arrive just under two weeks later.

Some of world football’s biggest clubs will now make their way to Wearside once again when the new season gets underway in August as the Black Cats take their place alongside the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United in the Premier League once again. Travelling supporters are sure to get a hostile reception once they are inside the Stadium of Light - but a trip to Sunderland will actually rank amongst the cheapest in the Premier League when the new season does kick off.

The experts at BestBettingApplications.co.uk have assessed ticket prices for away supporters, season ticket cost per game, the average price of a pint and pie, and accommodation to reveal which clubs offer the best value for travelling supporters this season. Sunderland rank amongst the best in the Premier League - but how do their compare to their new top flight rivals?

The top 10 cheapest away days for the 2025/26 Premier League season

10: Newcastle United

Away ticket price - £30 Season ticket cost per game - £18 Pint cost - £5 Pie cost - £4 Average hotel per night - £135 Total cost per game - £192

9. Crystal Palace

Away ticket price - £30 Season ticket cost per game - £16 Pint cost - £5 Pie cost - £5 Average hotel per night - £129 Total cost per game - £184

8. Tottenham Hotspur

Away ticket price - £30 Season ticket cost per game - £23 Pint cost - £5 Pie cost - £4 Average hotel per night - £113 Total cost per game - £175

7. Aston Villa

Away ticket price - £30 Season ticket cost per game - £18 Pint cost - £5 Pie cost - £4 Average hotel per night - £114 Total cost per game - £171

6. Brighton and Hove Albion

Away ticket price - £30 Season ticket cost per game - £16 Pint cost - £5 Pie cost - £4 Average hotel per night - £113 Total cost per game - £168

5. Nottingham Forest

Away ticket price - £30 Season ticket cost per game - £15 Pint cost - £5 Pie cost - £3 Average hotel per night - £114 Total cost per game - £168

4. Sunderland

Away ticket price - £30 Season ticket cost per game - £13 Pint cost - £5 Pie cost - £3 Average hotel per night - £113 Total cost per game - £164

3. Leeds United

Away ticket price - £30 Season ticket cost per game - £13 Pint cost - £4 Pie cost - £4 Average hotel per night - £110 Total cost per game - £161

2. Burnley

Away ticket price - £30 Season ticket cost per game - £9 Pint cost - £3 Pie cost - £3 Average hotel per night - £105 Total cost per game - £150

1. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Away ticket price - £30 Season ticket cost per game - £14 Pint cost - £5 Pie cost - £4 Average hotel per night - £79 Total cost per game - £131

