Sunderland could use the loan market once again as they prepare to return to the Premier League.

Sunderland’s use of the loan market has been impressive in recent seasons as they have progressed from League One into the Premier League.

Who could forget the way Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo made himself a firm favourite with the Stadium of Light faithful during an impressive temporary stint on Wearside? Or the impact the likes of Jack Clarke, Wilson Isidor and Enzo Le Fee made during loan stints before they became permanent members of the Black Cats squad?

As Sunderland prepare for their long-awaited return to the Premier League following their Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United last month, the loan market could once again be viewed as an effective way to boost Regis Le Bris’ squad - and there are some intriguing options that could be available from their new rivals in the top flight of English football.

Six Premier League youngsters Sunderland could target in the summer transfer window

Guiu looks set to link up with the Spain youngsters | Getty Images

Marc Guiu - Chelsea

The one-time Barcelona striker struggled to make an impact in the Premier League after joining Chelsea from the La Liga giants last summer. The 19-year-old frontman made just three league appearances, all as a substitute, despite appearing in 13 Premier League matchday squads. He failed to find the net in cup ties against Barrow and Morecambe - but did impress in the Blues’ successful Europa Conference League campaign with six goals in seven appearances. It seems unlikely Guiu will get game-time at Stamford Bridge this season - so could a loan move benefit his development and give him the Premier League experience he craves.

Josh Acheampong - Chelsea

Another youngster eyeing Premier League experience with Chelsea is England Under-20 international defender Josh Acheampong. The 19-year-old made four Premier League appearances last season but was a regular in his side’s run to the European Conference League final and also appeared in a Carabao Cup win against Barrow. After penning a new long-term deal last year, Acheampong will look to take the next step in his development and that could come via a loan move elsewhere.

Stefan Bajcetic - Liverpool

AFP via Getty Images

The Spain Under-21 international made a big impression when he initially broke into the Liverpool first-team setup during the 2022/23 season - only to see his development hampered by a serious injury during the early stages of the following campaign. A holding midfielder, Bajcetic enjoyed loan spells with Austrian side RB Salzburg and La Liga club Las Palmas last season and moved on from his injury worries by making 33 appearances across the campaign. Could be a shrewd addition on loan if Sunderland were to make a move.

Oscar Bobb - Manchester City

Arguably the most ambitious name on this list given the potential Pep Guardiola sees in the Norway international. The attacking midfielder has scored two goals and providing three assists in 31 senior appearances, with his most memorable strike coming with a stunning late winner at Newcastle United in January last year. A serious knee injury hampered his involvement last season but Bobb is now back to fitness and it remains to see what will happen with him during the upcoming season.

Mikey Moore - Tottenham Hotspur

The youngest player on this list at just 17-years-old, Moore has already made 21 senior appearances for Spurs, scoring his maiden first-team goal in a 3-0 Europa League win against Elfsborg last season. Able to play on both wings, Moore is highly-rated at club and international level after becoming a regular for England at several age levels, appearing alongside the likes of Chris Rigg and Tommy Watson over the last 12 months. Spurs may well feel his development would be best aided by remaining in North London - but there would be no shortage of takers if he is made available on loan.

Luis Guilherme - West Ham United

The highly-rated Brazilian winger joined the Hammers from Palmeiras in a big money move last summer but struggled to make an impact during an ultimately disappointing first season with his new club as he made just a solitary Premier League start during the campaign. Often utilised as an impact substitute, Guilherme will hope to improve next season and could be an exciting addition if he is offered out on loan.