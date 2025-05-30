Manchester United winger Amad Diallo says he has no regrets, via PA.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo says he has no regrets after appearing to make an obscene gesture towards supporters in Malaysia earlier this week, alleging it was in response to insults about his mother.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show former Sunderland forward Amad raising his middle finger outside the team’s hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club told the BBC the gesture was in response to “serious personal abuse” the Ivorian had suffered, with the player seeking to explain what had happened in a post on his X account.

“I have respect for people but not for the one who insults my mom,” he wrote. “I shouldn’t have reacted like that but I don’t regret what I did. We had a great time in Malaysia with good people.”

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim insists he and his Manchester United players are desperate to “turn the page” on a disappointing campaign as they head into the second match of a post-season Asian tour in Hong Kong on Friday.

United were booed off in defeat to an ASEAN All-Stars team in Malaysia on Wednesday, a week on from losing the Europa League final to Tottenham and missing out on a Champions League spot as a result. The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League, marking their worst season in 51 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Manchester United winger spent a memorable 2022-23 campaign on loan at Sunderland, becoming a firm fan favourite as he dazzled in the Championship.

While reports from 225foot.com suggest Sunderland are interested in reuniting with the Ivorian, a deal appears unlikely. Diallo has recently signed a contract extension keeping him at Old Trafford until 2030, and his impressive recent form has only increased his value. Any permanent transfer would require a significant fee, potentially pricing Sunderland out of a move, though a loan could still be explored later in the window.

Your next Sunderland read: Patrick Roberts thanks Tony Mowbray & Mike Dodds in glowing Regis Le Bris tribute after Sunderland promotion