The head coach has guided Sunderland back to the Premier League

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts has hailed the impact of head coach Regis Le Bris on the club following the Black Cats’ promotion to the Premier League.

The Black Cats beat Sheffield United at Wembley on Saturday afternoon to secure a place in next season’s top flight, with Le Bris ending an eight-year stint in the EFL at the first time of asking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For his part, Roberts came on as a substitute against the Blades, providing the assist for Eliezer Mayenda’s equaliser, and after a successful campaign on Wearside, the 28-year-old has paid tribute to his boss.

What has Patrick Roberts said about Regis Le Bris after Sunderland’s promotion?

Speaking after the full-time whistle at Wembley, Roberts said: “He's very reserved. You won't probably get a lot out of him. He was explaining the other day when I couldn't play that he really wanted me and he was trying to get the best out of me to try and help the likes of Riggy. He [Chris Rigg] has played today, he's only 17, and just trying to help him and the other players without the experience to kind of see how it was and see what it's like to play in a final like this.

“But he [Le Bris] is very calm. He's very calm. Anyway, it was just like two calm people having a chat. It was great and he's been brilliant from the day that he’s come. I can't say enough about the man. He's been great. He's made me enjoy football again, as did, Tony Mowbray. And shout out to Doddsy [Mike Dodds] and Proc [Michael Proctor] as well. They've been fantastic with me the whole way through. There's a lot to thank. It's been a real team effort and well deserved.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on Sunderland’s promotion, he added: “As players, it was our main objective this season. We said at the start, the manager asked us what we want to get out this season and it was promotion - whatever way. We had to grind throughout the season and lost five on the bounce and we turned it around with the win at Coventry and then here showing the resilience to get over the line.

“It's been the story of our season. When it matters, we've turned up and it's great to play with a top group of lads that are young and a lot are going to do great things. For me, it's been some journey from League One to the Premier League. I don’t take it for granted. It's been a great ride.”

He continued: “Going from League One, Championship and then Premier League - it's been a joy and I can't tell you proud I am. Everyone knows it's going to be tough. It's a different beast these days. But we're a big club and everyone can see that with the fans. We’ll have a right go. We wanted to get out of this Championship and we did that. So anything is possible.”

Your next Sunderland read: 89 amazing photos of Sunderland fans and players celebrating together at Wembley after Sheffield United game - gallery