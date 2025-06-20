Sunderland Women have released their retained list for the forthcoming season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland Women have issued their retained list for the 2025/26 season, securing a number of key players to new contracts.

Striker Eleanor Dale has signed a new deal after a hugely successful first campaign on Wearside, scoring eight goals to briefly fire the club into promotion contention before suffering a knee injury. Dale's goals were also crucial in the club's run to the FA Cup quarter final, where they eventually lost to Manchester United. Midfielder Katie Kitching, one of the team's key players over the last two seasons, has also agreed a new deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Academy graduates Katy Watson and Libbi McInnes have agreed new deals, as well as Welsh international Ellen Jones who became a key player through last season. It leaves head coach Mel Reay with a solid foundation for the summer rebuild, with fifteen senior players under contract for next season.

There have however been a number of key departures, with academy graduate Grace Ede leaving the club. Ede has long been regarded one of the best young prospects at the club and made 60 senior appearances, but saw her game time limited last season due to the emergence of Mary Corbyn.

Midfielder Jenna Dear and winger Mary McAteer, who have both been regulars over the last two seasons, are also departing alongside goalkeeper Megan Borthwick. Grace McCatty and Megan Beer are retiring, while loanees Jessie Stapleton and Keira Flannery returning to West Ham United.

Professional Game Academy players Alex Kelly, Daisy Cook, Eve Parker, Laila Wallace and Hannah Ward will depart to pursue other opportunities. A club statement said: "All at SAFC would like to thank each departing player for their immense contribution to the Club, and wish them well in the future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Echo at the end of last season, Reay said she expected a number of reinforcements to be signed this summer.

“There'll be some good new additions. We're probably looking at about five new recruits to strengthen the team but we'll see as the off-season progresses what we need down the line. Those conversations have already started behind the scenes. We're in a good place with the squad we have.”

Sunderland's retained list in full: Demi Lambourne, Louise Griffiths, Emily Scarr, Eleanor Dale, Katie Kitching, Jessica Brown, Emily Cassap, Natasha Fenton, Mary Corbyn, Libbi McInnes, Ellen Jones, Marissa Sheva, Katy Watson, Brianna Westrup

Sunderland's big promotion incentive after WSL announcement

Sunderland’s hopes of reaching the WSL in future seasons have been bolstered significantly after clubs across the top two tiers voted in favour of expanding the top division from the 2026/27 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means there is the potential for three teams to win promotion from the 12-strong Women’s Championship next season. With the WSL set to expand to 14 teams from the 2026/27 season campaign, there will be two automatic promotion spots up for grabs in the second tier next season. The team that finishes third will then have the chance to play for promotion in a play-off against the team who finishes second bottom in the Super League.

From the following campaign there will be one automatic place to play for, while the team that finishes second will then play in the play-off against the team second bottom in the Super League. The Women’s Championship will continue as a 12-team division.

The news offers a huge incentive to Championship clubs next season, and Sunderland fans will be interested to see how ambitious the club are as a result. Competition will be ferocious, with clubs such as Newcastle United and Birmingham City likely to invest heavily in a bid to reach the top tier of the game.

Sunderland finished seventh last season, though they were at one stage in contention for promotion having taken the race all the way to the final day in the previous season.