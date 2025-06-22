A narrative has emerged that Coventry City dominated Sunderland over two legs in the play-off semi-final

A myth has taken hold since Sunderland’s dramatic play-off win over Coventry City – the idea that the Black Cats were somehow “battered” over two legs and didn’t deserve to go through.

Let’s be clear: they didn’t, and analysing the numbers properly from both legs tells a very different story from the one being pushed on social media. Yes, Coventry had more of the ball. Yes, they completed more passes. But football is not won by possession statistics – it’s decided by what you do with it. And over 210 minutes of knockout football, Sunderland were smarter, more resilient, and ultimately more effective.

First leg: Sunderland show discipline at the CBS Arena

The first leg at the Coventry Building Society Arena saw the hosts control possession, recording 74% of the ball and completing 453 passes to Sunderland’s 164. They boasted 82% pass accuracy and took 14 shots to Sunderland’s 10. On the surface, it looks dominant – but scratch deeper and the truth emerges.

Both sides managed just three shots on target. Coventry did not pepper Sunderland’s goal. In fact, Régis Le Bris’ side executed a near-perfect away performance: compact shape, limited space between the lines, and counter-attacking threat. Coventry huffed and puffed but created very few clear-cut chances. If “domination” doesn’t lead to goals, what is it really worth? You don’t get extra points for sideways passes.

The only real frustration for Sunderland was the lapse in concentration that allowed Jack Rudoni to score. A momentary switch-off, yes – but one that didn't cost them. The visitors still came away with a 2-1 victory and valuable momentum heading into the second leg. For an away leg in a play-off semi-final, it was about as close to ideal as you’ll get.

Second leg: Coventry play well, but Sunderland strike when it matters

Back at the Stadium of Light, the second was intense and nervy. Coventry edged possession again (59% to Sunderland’s 41%) and completed more passes (622 to 451) as they chased the tie, but the attacking threat was more balanced.

Sunderland recorded 16 shots to Coventry’s 20 and crucially had more shots on target (4 to 2). It was the Black Cats who looked the more purposeful in extra time, and it was Sunderland who kept their nerve when it mattered. Le Bris’ side matched Coventry physically and tactically. They defended well, countered sharply, and grew into the game.

That’s not to say Sunderland were faultless. There were nervous moments. Haji Wright’s header at the death of normal time was arguably the biggest chance of the night – and should have hit the target. Earlier in the half, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Rudoni carved decent openings, and Coventry looked the better side for stretches of the 90 minutes. But context matters: they had to chase the game, and Sunderland knew it.

Sunderland created chances too. You could look back at Eliezer Mayenda’s big opening late in the first leg. In extra time at the Stadium of Light, Romaine Mundle forced a save from Ben Wilson, while Trai Hume had another effort denied. These weren't speculative efforts – they were genuine opportunities that could have killed the tie. So yes, Coventry had chances. But so did Sunderland. And over two legs, the margins were narrow, but not unjust. As Régis Le Bris himself admitted after the game, Frank Lampard’s team were good, but they didn’t do enough. On another night, it could have been a different result, but there was no battering from either side. It just didn’t happen.

You don’t get promoted on possession stats

The idea that Sunderland were somehow second-best because they had less of the ball is as lazy as it is wrong. Play-off football is about handling pressure, taking moments, and staying organised. You don’t get extra goals for sideways passes. You don’t win ties by looking pretty in midfield, and you don’t win them by having more of the ball – you win them by managing moments.

Coventry had 74% of the ball in the first leg and failed to make it count. They had 59% in the second and still couldn't find a way to win the tie on aggregate over 120 minutes plus stoppage time. They had a chance or two, yes, but so did their opponents.

The only play-off game in which you could argue Sunderland rode their luck a little was the second leg against Coventry – and even then, only during the opening 90 minutes. They looked nervy early on, perhaps frozen by the occasion, but still defended well enough to stop Coventry from scoring the second goal they needed. Then, in extra time, it was Coventry who froze, and Sunderland who improved. Le Bris had a game plan, and his players executed it. Across both legs, Sunderland were better when it counted. They weren’t battered. They were brave, disciplined, and ultimately, they are now Premier League.