Dennis Cirkin’s contract and transfer situation at Sunderland explained amid interest from other clubs...

Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin has once again been linked with a return to former club Tottenham Hotspur following the Black Cats’ promotion to the Premier League.

Here, we take you through everything that has been said about Cirkin, his current contract situation, and where Tottenham currently stand:

Do Tottenham have a buy-back clause for Dennis Cirkin?

Tottenham Hotspur did have a £6million buy-back option on Dennis Cirkin following his move to Sunderland in 2021 – but that clause expired on 30 June 2024. Reports had previously suggested that Spurs were exploring the possibility of activating the clause to bring the left-back back to North London.

While that window has now closed, Tottenham are still entitled to a percentage of the profit if Cirkin is sold on, due to a sell-on clause included in the original deal. Despite growing Premier League interest, Cirkin remains under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2026. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is understood to be prioritising a new deal for the 23-year-old defender, alongside talks with club captain Dan Neil, who is also entering the final 12 months of his agreement.

What do the latest transfer reports say about Dennis Cirkin and Tottenham?

Cirkin has been linked with a potential return to Spurs as the club seeks to comply with UEFA squad regulations ahead of their return to the Champions League. Clubs competing in Europe’s elite competition must name at least four ‘club-trained’ players in their 25-man squads – players who spent three full seasons at the club between the ages of 15 and 21. Tottenham currently have just one.

According to Football London journalist Alasdair Gold, Cirkin is being considered as a cost-effective option, having come through Spurs' academy before joining Sunderland. Gold wrote: “Spurs have looked at the past in bringing back 23-year-old left-back Dennis Cirkin, who has impressed at Sunderland. He made 39 appearances this season as the Black Cats returned to the Premier League through the play-offs, and he has 12 months remaining on his contract.”

Cirkin would meet UEFA’s definition of a club-trained player, which adds further appeal as new Spurs boss Thomas Frank rebuilds the squad for European competition. Fellow academy graduate Kyle Walker-Peters is also said to be under consideration.

What has Kristjaan Speakman said about Dennis Cirkin’s contract?

Sunderland are expected to reopen contract negotiations with both Cirkin and Dan Neil in the coming weeks, following a pause in talks during the club’s push for promotion.

“We do a contract review right across the group at the end of every season,” Speakman said recently. “I think we're in a strong position with the majority of the group this time around, especially with a lot of the players who have performed at a really high level.”

“There are a couple there whose contracts are reducing, and we need to have a conversation around that, and that will happen in the coming weeks. That's part of trying to build the squad for next season. We don't have anyone out of contract this summer and so that means there isn't an immediate issue for us. We have a little bit of time to reflect. As I always say, it's got to be the right opportunity for the players and for us.”