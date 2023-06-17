Here, we take a look at what could happen to Amad Diallo, Joe Gelhardt and Ellis Simms this summer:

Joe Gelhardt

Gelhardt moved to Wearside as cover up-front following Simms’ recall by Everton and Ross Stewart’s injury. Although he didn’t get the goal return he would have hoped for, he played an important role during his time at the club.

Gelhardt’s future is probably the most clear cut of the trio. Following Leeds United’s relegation, Gelhardt will likely be given an opportunity to impress in the first-team at Elland Road this season.

Amad Diallo

Every Sunderland fan will be hoping that the Manchester United man returns to the Stadium of Light next term after a remarkable season on Wearside. His 18 goal contributions in all competitions last season helped catapult Sunderland into play-off contention as the 20-year-old showed just why Manchester United paid Atalanta around £19m to land his signature back in 2021.

Diallo will link-up with Erik ten Hag’s side this summer and will take part in their pre-season tours and preparations ahead of the 2023/24 season. Speaking about Diallo, ten Hag said:

“Yes. Of course, we loan such players to make development and make progress to bring them back, that is the aim of the loan.

“So we are really strong with them, we mentor them, we follow them, we have communication over the season, especially Darren Fletcher invests a lot in such processes, the aim is to bring them back but as a better player with experience.”

There is a lot of love between Diallo and the fanbase but it seems that his career ambitions mean Diallo is likely to play at a higher level than the Championship next season if the Red Devils decide to let him leave again.

Ellis Simms

Simms was recalled by Everton in January and became a bit-part player under Sean Dyche in their battle against relegation from the Premier League. Talk surrounding a potential move back to Sunderland has cropped up in recent times, but it is one of the Championship’s newest clubs that seem to have the most concrete interest in the striker.