Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed Amad is part of his future plans at Old Trafford following the playmaker’s loan spell with Sunderland.

The 20-year-old has scored 13 goals in 37 Championship appearances since moving to Wearside, helping the Black Cats reach the play-offs.

Amad, who cost United a reported £19million - plus £18.2million in add-ons in 2019, has been in regular contact with The Red Devils’ technical director Darren Fletcher and spoken about his ‘dream is to play regular football’ at Old Trafford.

Despite those aspirations, the 20-year-old has become a fans favourite at Sunderland and left the door open for a potential return following the side’s 3-0 win over Preston - which secured their play-off place.

When asked about his future during an interview with Sky Sports, Amad replied: “I hope maybe we go in the Premier League next season and maybe I come back, I don’t know.”

Still, it’s understood United plan to include Amad on their pre-season tour of America this summer, with Ten Hag open to adding the player to his first-team squad next season.

When asked if he saw Amad’s future at United, Ten Hag replied: “Yes. Of course, we loan such players to make development and make progress to bring them back, that is the aim of the loan.