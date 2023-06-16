Portsmouth have concluded the signing of youngster Terry Devlin after the midfielder was linked with Sunderland, Stoke City and Crystal Palace.

Devlin has signed for the League One club from Irish Premiership side Glentoran on an initial three-year deal, for an undisclosed fee, after netting six goals last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old starlet's contract with Portsmouth includes an option for another year with the Northern Ireland under-21 international set to play a part in John Mousinho's first-team squad at Fratton Park next season.

"Terry can run, he can compete and score goals," Pompey head coach Mousinho told the club website. "He's an attacking midfielder who adds qualities to our group that we don't already have.

"We do feel that he has a very promising future in the game, but we also believe that he can make an impact for us during the forthcoming season."