News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network

Transfer news: Portsmouth sign 'promising' Sunderland, Stoke City and Crystal Palace-linked midfielder

Portsmouth have signed a player linked with Sunderland, Stoke City and Crystal Palace.

By James Copley
Published 16th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Portsmouth have concluded the signing of youngster Terry Devlin after the midfielder was linked with Sunderland, Stoke City and Crystal Palace.

Devlin has signed for the League One club from Irish Premiership side Glentoran on an initial three-year deal, for an undisclosed fee, after netting six goals last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 19-year-old starlet's contract with Portsmouth includes an option for another year with the Northern Ireland under-21 international set to play a part in John Mousinho's first-team squad at Fratton Park next season.

"Terry can run, he can compete and score goals," Pompey head coach Mousinho told the club website. "He's an attacking midfielder who adds qualities to our group that we don't already have.

Most Popular

"We do feel that he has a very promising future in the game, but we also believe that he can make an impact for us during the forthcoming season."

Devlin is Portsmouth's fourth signing of the summer window so far.

Related topics:John MousinhoPortsmouthSunderlandStoke CityCrystal Palace