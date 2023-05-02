After a frustrating start to his spell on Wearside, the 20-year-old has produced some encouraging performances in recent weeks after winning his place back in the side.

Gelhardt still has four years left on his contract at Leeds, after signing a long-term contract at Elland Road last year, meaning a permanent move to Sunderland is out of the question this summer.

Sunderland’s position

Joe Gelhardt playing for Sunderland.

The Black Cats would be interested if Gelhardt became available on loan again at the end of the season.

"If it was a possibility it's something,” replied Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray when asked if Gelhardt could return to Sunderland next term. “But there are a lot of things in the way

"I would assume that young Gelhardt would want to go back to his parent club, wherever they're going, and play games, get a feel, the kid doesn't even know what league they're going to be in at this moment when you look at the bottom of the Premier League.

"We all like him. For next year, that's Leeds' call and the player's call, but I've enjoyed working with him because as we all see, there have been days when it hasn't gone to plan for him, but he's still worked and chased and fought and you can never knock a player who does that for you."

After beating some of their Championship rivals to sign Gelhardt on loan in January, Sunderland’s plan was to use the 20-year-old as second striker playing behind top scorer Ross Stewart.

Stewart’s season-ending injury, which occurred a day after Gelhardt’s arrival, dashed those plans, though, meaning the latter has been asked to lead Sunderland’s forward line on his own.

Leeds’ stance

A decision about whether Gelhardt will be loaned out again next season will ultimately be made by Leeds, who are fighting to stay in the Premier League this campaign.

If The Whites are relegated, it’s likely the forward will receive more opportunities in the Championship as they look to bounce back at the first attempt.

The Athletic reported last month that Gelhardt’s next move is ‘yet to be decided’ and if Leeds stay up they may opt to send the player out on loan again for the 2023/24 campaign.

If the forward was made available, there would be plenty of interest in a player who was on the radars of Blackburn, Wigan and Middlesbrough in January.

Gelhardt is a popular figure at Sunderland, though, and has been renting a house owned by Liverpool captain and former Black Cats midfielder Jordan Henderson.

What Gelhardt has said

When asked about his loan spell on Wearside ahead of Saturday’s game against Watford, Gelhardt told Sunderland’s website: “It’s been very good.

“Obviously I’ve enjoyed playing a lot of minutes, it’s something I haven’t had in the last few years so it’s good for my development.

“From minute one all the lads were welcoming and I’ve enjoyed my time so far.

“The Championship is a very tough league, I didn’t underestimate it but I didn’t realise how difficult it could be.

