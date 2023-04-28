News you can trust since 1873
Transfer update on Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt as Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray outlines his stance

Tony Mowbray has suggested he would like Sunderland to try and re-sign Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt next season – but admits a deal may not be possible.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 26th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 15:21 BST

The 20-year-old forward joined the Black Cats on loan from Leeds in January and initially struggled when he was asked to lead the line in place of the injured Ross Stewart.

Yet Gelhardt has impressed in recent weeks, scoring in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw against Huddersfield, before playing his part in an 2-1 win at West Brom.

With four years left on his Leeds contract, the forward may be allowed to leave on loan again this summer, yet that will also depend on which division The Whites find themselves in.

Joe Gelhardt playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDJoe Gelhardt playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
"If it was a possibility it's something,” replied Mowbray when asked if Gelhardt could return to Sunderland next season. “But there are a lot of things in the way

"I would assume that young Gelhardt would want to go back to his parent club, wherever they're going, and play games, get a feel, the kid doesn't even know what league they're going to be in at this moment when you look at the bottom of the Premier League.

"We all like him. For next year, that's Leeds' call and the player's call, but I've enjoyed working with him because as we all see, there have been days when it hasn't gone to plan for him, but he's still worked and chased and fought and you can never knock a player who does that for you."

Mowbray has also admitted Gelhardt’s confidence took a hit following a challenging start at Sunderland, but has praised the player’s attitude and tireless workrate.

"As I see the daffodils coming in my garden, I see Joffy loving his football again, thinking he's going to score goals," Mowbray added.

"It's almost a shame the season only has a couple of games to go.

"Whether he's playing amazingly well or not so well, he works his socks off for the team. He runs and chases and fights and puts his body in. What an attribute to have, somebody who is a grafter."

