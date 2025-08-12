Sunderland are preparing for their long-awaited return to the Premier League this weekend

Pundits Alan Shearer and Ally McCoist have differing views on Sunderland’s survival prospects this season heading into Saturday’s Premier League curtain-raiser against West Ham at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats will return to top flight action for the first time in eight years this weekend, and have undergone something of a transformation over the course of the summer transfer window after an ambitious recruitment drive. At the time of writing, Regis Le Bris’ side have brought in 10 new signings, with defender Omar Alderete expected to confirmed as their eleventh in the near future.

But even taking into account their influx of new players, former Newcastle United striker Shearer is unsure whether Sunderland will have enough quality to avoid an immediate relegation back to the Championship this term.

What has Alan Shearer said about Sunderland’s Premier League survival hopes?

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, the pundit said: “Same as the other promoted teams, I think [Sunderland] will struggle and it’ll be really tough for them. So, I’ve got them being relegated again.”

Shearer’s view was backed by co-host and former Manchester City defender Micah Richards, who added: “Yeah, me too. I think relegated only because they’re bringing in so many players in such a short period of time to get them to gel and know exactly what they’re doing. I think they’ve had a right go. Fair play to them, but yeah, I think it might just be too much for them, so I’ve got them going down unfortunately.”

The ex-Newcastle icon also found himself coming in for some teasing from host Gary Lineker, with the former Match of the Day host cheekily suggesting that Sunderland could finish above the Magpies this season.

Reflecting on the Black Cats’ transfer business, Shearer said: “They’ve had a go, haven’t they?” , to which Lineker replied: “They’ve had a real go. I suppose the big question is will they finish above Newcastle?”. Shearer then responded: “Shut up, you idiot.”

What has Ally McCoist said about Sunderland’s survival chances in the Premier League?

But while Shearer is convinced that Sunderland will go back down this term, McCoist is not so sure. The affable Scottish pundit was asked to predict his final Premier League standings during an appearance on talkSPORT, and took a more optimistic view of the Black Cats’ survival hopes.

He said: “One of the promoted sides will stay up. I really hope so. It is probably my heart ruling my head, but I’ve plumped for Sunderland to stay up just before Leeds.”

Sunderland kick off their Premier League campaign with a clash against West Ham at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.