I asked AI to predict rest of Sunderland’s summer transfer window as four new signings made
Sunderland have provided supporters with plenty of excitement with what already appears to be an ambitious recruitment drive during the summer transfer window.
The Black Cats have already broken their transfer record on two occasions since the end of last season as a £20 million move for former loan signing Enzo Le Fee was quickly surpassed by a £30 million deal for Strasbourg and Senegal midfielder Habib Diarra.
There have been further additions with wing duo Chemsdine Talbi and Simon Adingra joining from Club Brugge and Brighton, left-back Reinildo Mandava arriving on a free transfer after leaving Atletico Madrid and DR Congo international Noah Sadiki moved to Wearside after a £15 million deal was agreed with Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise.
By Regis Le Bris’ own admission, there is still work to do in the transfer window before his squad are ready for life in the Premier League and new arrivals are expected by the time the transfer window comes a close on the first day of September. But who could be the next additions to the Black Cats ranks as they prepare to take on the elite of English football once again?
We asked AI tool Grok3 to predict who could join the Black Cats before the end of the summer transfer window.
Sam Johnstone - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Grok3: “Initial interest in Djorde Petrovic has been complicated by reports of him joining AFC Bournemouth. Johnstone, with proven Premier League experience at Crystal Palace and West Brom, is a more cost-effective alternative. His distribution and shot-stopping suit Le Bris’ high-pressing style, and Wolves’ willingness to sell makes this feasible. Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has emphasised ambitious deals, and Johnstone fits the profile of a realistic yet impactful signing.”
Yannick Agnero - Halmstad
Grok3: The 21-year-old Halmstads striker has been scouted by Sunderland after scoring four goals in 11 Allsvenskan games in 2025. His youth and potential align with Speakman’s focus on signing players with resale value (e.g., Adingra, Talbi). Agnero’s pace and finishing would add depth and versatility to the attack, offering a long-term option alongside more experienced signings.
Abdoulaye Doucoure - Free Agent
Grok3: “With Jordan Henderson signing elsewhere, the squad misses a veteran presence to guide these youngsters in the high-pressure environment of the Premier League, where Sunderland are newly promoted for the 2025-26 season. Doucouré brings 278 Premier League appearances (as of 2024-25) across Watford and Everton, with a proven track record in high-stakes matches. His leadership, demonstrated as a key figure in Everton’s survival battles, would stabilise the midfield and mentor younger players like Diarra and Sadiki, ensuring they adapt to the league’s intensity.”
Alfie Gilchrist - Chelsea
Grok3: “A loan signing like Gilchrist, a 21-year-old versatile defender capable of playing centre-back or right-back, addresses AFCON-related depth concerns. Chelsea’s willingness to loan young players and Sunderland’s prior interest in Chelsea talents (e.g., Petrovic) make this plausible. Gilchrist’s potential ensures he can contribute immediately while developing, fitting Speakman’s youth-focused strategy.”
