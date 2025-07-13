Sunderland owner not part of Swiss-led investment group replacing controversial figure Hasan Ismaik, according to Blick

The German club confirmed over the weekend that controversial investor Hasan Ismaik is stepping away from his role and selling his shares after 14 years of turmoil, financial instability, and fan unrest. The news triggered widespread celebration among 1860 supporters, with scenes of jubilation outside the Grünwalder Stadion as fans lit fireworks and sang anti-Ismaik chants.

The identity of the new investor group has not yet been officially confirmed, with the only detail released so far being that a “Swiss family holding company” will be taking control of the club. This lack of transparency has led to intense speculation in both German and Swiss media about who is behind the scenes.

Among the names floated in the German press were car dealership empire Emil Frey Holding, the Mövenpick-aligned von Finck family, and the Louis-Dreyfus family, whose connections to football are well established. Margarita Louis-Dreyfus and her late husband, Robert Louis-Dreyfus, previously owned Olympique Marseille. Their son, Kyril, became chairman of Sunderland in 2021 and has helped guide the Black Cats from League One back to the Premier League.

However, Blick reports that there is “no evidence” that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is involved in the Munich takeover. The publication states this explicitly, noting that while his name has been mentioned in the same breath as the potential investors, he is not connected to the deal, nor is Emil Frey Holding, despite similar rumours.

The report clarifies that all parties involved have remained silent amid growing media interest. No details have emerged about the new ownership group’s long-term plans, nor has a purchase figure been confirmed, although multiple German outlets report that Ismaik received around €25million for his shares.

An unveiling press conference in Munich was originally scheduled for last week but has since been postponed. Until then, the identity of 1860s new owners remains uncertain, but Blick’s report makes it clear that it won’t include the Black Cats’ billionaire chairman.

Who have Sunderland signed this season?

The Black Cats have spent heavily to reshape Régis Le Bris’ squad, with playmaker Enzo Le Fée arriving from Roma in a deal worth around £20million, and versatile defensive midfielder Noah Sadiki joining from Union SG for a fee that could rise to £19.5million with add-ons.

They also moved swiftly to land Habib Diarra from Strasbourg in a club-record deal worth up to £30million, while 20-year-old wonderkid Chemsedine Talbi was snapped up from Club Brugge for a similar package of £19.5million.

Alongside Adingra, whose move from Brighton could eventually be worth £20.5million, Sunderland have also added Champions League and La Liga veteran Reinildo on a free transfer following his release from Atlético Madrid.

All told, Sunderland’s transfer spend this summer has exceeded £109million – and that’s before wages, agent fees or signing-on bonuses are factored in. It’s a bold statement of intent from a club determined to compete at the highest level.

