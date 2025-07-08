Sunderland are facing major late competition in their bid to strengthen their goalkeeping ranks

Sunderland could be facing another setback in their bid to strengthen their goalkeeping ranks ahead of the new Premier League signing.

It has been a positive start to the summer transfer window for the Black Cats, with Reinildo Mandava becoming the club's fourth signing on Tuesday afternoon and Club Brugge winger Chemsdine Talbi likely to soon become their fifth. However, a deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Djorde Petrovic appears increasingly unlikely as Premier League rivals Bournemouth step up their interest.

Sunderland have already missed out on one of their goalkeeping targets, holding talks with OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka. The 25-year-old ultimately opted to join Saudi Arabian club Neom, leading the Black Cats to explore a possible deal for Petrovic.

Petrovic has played for Chelsea in the Premier League but after a successful loan at RC Strasbourg last season, he is widely expected to move on a permanent basis this summer. Sunderland had been willing to meet Chelsea's valuation for the goalkeeper but there was always an expectation of significant competition for the highly-rated goalkeeper's signature.

Bournemouth are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper after last season's loanee Kepa joined Arsenal from Chelsea on a permanent deal in recent weeks. After reports this afternoon that the Cherries were leading the race transfer insider Sacha Tavolieri, who broke the news of Sunderland's interest in the 25-year-old, confirmed that the Premier League club were looking to bat the Black Cats to the deal. Another unnamed club is said to have now entered the race.

Tavolieri wrote on X: “The Cherries are currently working to beat Sunderland in the race for Đorđe Petrović. The deal was almost done with Sunderland but once Bournemouth learned about the talk they felt they had a chance, they matched Black Cats offer. Another club (name not disclosed yet) also involved."

The Sunderland transfer latest

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has reacted after the club confirmed the arrival of former Atletico Madrid left back Reinildo on Tuesday afternoon.

“We’ve had to be patient to finalise this transfer due to his involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup, but we’re delighted to welcome Reinildo to Wearside,” Speakman said.

“We feel he’s an ideal profile for our full-back position and his experience is a perfect fit for our squad composition. He’s shown a real desire to join our Club throughout our discussions, and to be the first Mozambican to play in the Premier League. He’s highly motivated by this challenge and he has a personality I’m sure our supporters will connect with, so we are looking forward to welcoming him to Sunderland later this month.”

The club should also in the near future confirm the arrival of Chemsdine Talbi from Club Brugge. Talbi has been on Wearside finalising his €20 million switch and is expected to sign a five-year contract.