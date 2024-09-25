Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland striker has been speaking about his decision to join the Black Cats

Sunderland summer signing Ahmed Abdullahi has suggested that his love of ex-Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe was a key factor in him opting for a move to Wearside last month.

The Nigerian prospect arrived at the Stadium of Light from KAA Gent on deadline day, and is yet to feature for Regis Le Bris’ side as he continues to work his back to full fitness from a groin injury. Despite being relatively inexperienced in senior football, the 20-year-old was a prolific presence for Gent’s youth side last season, scoring 21 goals across 38 appearances at U21 level.

And when it became apparent that Sunderland were keen on prising him away from the Belgian outfit, Abdullahi has revealed that he did not hesitate to take them up on the offer - with one fairly unexpected figure unknowingly influencing his decision.

When asked how he was settling in to life in England during an interview with the Black Cats’ in-house media team, he said: “Very good. I'm so happy to be here. The fans, the way I see the club now - amazing club. I like the club.

“When I was a child, I watched English football, and I would say at that time Sunderland played first division [Premier League]. I was watching. Even at home sometimes, wanting to play PlayStation, I would take Sunderland every time because I used only one striker - [Jermain] Defoe. I was always him, and that is why at that time I liked this club. And when they told me Sunderland want to sign me, I was so happy. I'm so happy to be here.”

Adullahi also expressed his frustration at the injury that is currently keeping him sidelined, but shared his eagerness to make his debut for his new side. He added: “Very excited. Eleven weeks is so difficult. It's too long. I can't wait to come back to the pitch.”

Discussing the forward’s anticipated absence shortly after his arrival, Sunderland head coach Le Bris said: “Ahmed is different because he will have surgery. He will probably have ten to 12 weeks off the pitch. It wasn’t so clear when we signed him. We need an expert to understand exactly what the problem was. Now, we know. The diagnosis is clear and it will be solved after this surgery. He had this pain, a soreness in his groin, for a long time. It was not very clear, but now I think it will be solved.”