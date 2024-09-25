Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland travel to face Watford in the Championship on Saturday afternoon

Watford manager Tom Cleverley has hailed “explosive” forward Kwadwo Baah for his impact in midweek ahead of a “massive” clash against Sunderland in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats travel to Vicarage Road this weekend looking to make it six wins from seven league matches under Regis Le Bris, and will be coming up against a Hornets side who have gone off the boil somewhat of late. After opening their own campaign with three consecutive victories, Cleverley’s men have taken just one point from the last nine available, and have slipped to eighth in the table as a result.

Watford did, however, give a good account of themselves in Tuesday night EFL Cup defeat at the hands of Premier League champions Manchester City, losing 2-1 in contentious circumstances after they had a goal harshly ruled out for a foul in the buildup at the Etihad.

The aforementioned Baah was the man who saw his strike chalked off by the referee, and despite his disappointment in Manchester, Cleverley has lavished praise on the emerging talent. The 21-year-old has played just 66 minutes of league football so far this term, but his manager was quick to single him out for praise ahead of the Black Cats’ visit.

Speaking to Watford’s in-house media team, Cleverley said: “He gives you that option, you know, when you do have to sit back in a structured, deeper block than we usually would, he gives you that option on the counter-attack. I thought his explosive qualities were fantastic. For me, he scored a perfectly good goal, and yeah, his impact has been very positive this season, so he can reflect well on his performance tonight and he's a good option for us moving forward.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s clash, the Hornets boss added: “It's a massive week, you know, these weeks are pivotal in the Championship, when you can gain nine points in a week and two home games. We're facing a team in really good form, but after today, I think we can take belief into the next block of three games and hopefully start with a win on Saturday.”