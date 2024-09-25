Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Aston Villa man has revealed details of a failed Sunderland transfer swoop back in 2014

Marc Albrighton has revealed details surrounding Sunderland’s interest in the winger back in 2014.

The Tamworth-born player rose through the ranks of hometown club Aston Villa under Martin O’Neill, making his Premier League debut for the Villains during the 2009-10 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, in 2014 and with over 100 games under his belt for Aston Villa, Albrighton was allowed to leave the club on a free transfer which sparked interest from several clubs, including Sunderland and Leicester City, who would eventually win the race for his signature.

Sunderland would proceed to fall through the divisions all the way to League One in the coming years as Albrighton won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Community Shield with the Foxes. The 34-year-old also picked up a Championship winners medal for the club last season.

“There were about four or five clubs interested,” Albrighton told the Under The Cosh Podcast about the race for his signature in 2014. “There was, Leicester was obviously one of them, there was Hull City, West Brom, Sunderland.

“But I looked it and I think West Brom didn't have a manager at the time, Hull weren't doing great, so I narrowed it down to Leicester and Sunderland and I spoke to Gus Poyet at Sunderland and they were offering more money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just ended up choosing Leicester for whatever reason, like whether it's location or, I just, I looked it and I just thought, yeah, I'm probably going to fit in. Sunderland just went down and down again and obviously Leicester did what they did.”