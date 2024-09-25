Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Roy Keane’s 2020 comments on Aaron Connolly make for interesting reading following his Sunderland move

Sunderland have signed free agent striker Aaron Connolly to a one-year deal with the player looking to get his career back on track

The Republic of Ireland international has seen his pathway stall somewhat after breaking through at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League and showing a tremendous amount of early promise in the top-flight.

During his debut season at Brighton back in 2019-20, the striker caught the eye of fellow countryman and former Sunderland boss Roy Keane, who delivered an interesting verdict on the striker four years ago.

"I think he is a decent young player with very good movement," said Keane in 2020. "You worry about his stats. I have seen him in a number of games where his movement is that good that he gets a lot of chances but he has not really been clinical yet.

"He needs to add that to his game. He plays through the middle or he can come in from wide positions but he has to be more clinical. The number of games I have seen where he has actually missed the target. I do think he has a bright future but he does need that clinical side."

Since Keane’s comments, Connolly has netted 25 goals in all competitions during his 120 senior games. The 24-year-old scored eight in 52 at Brighton before netting two in 20 on loan at Middlesbrough. Connolly failed to score in five at Serie B team Venezia but did score 10 in 36 for Hull City before joining Sunderland.