Sunderland have already utilised the free agent market to good effect in recent weeks after concluding their first three deals of the summer transfer window.

Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore, Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne and Leeds United winger Ian Poveda have all joined the Black Cats this summer after their contracts with their former clubs came to an end earlier this month. Work over a number of further additions to Regis Le Bris’ squad remains ongoing and there is an acceptance there is still a lot of work to do before the Black Cats ranks are where they should be ahead of the new Championship season.

Links with Metalist Kharkiv midfielder Hennadiy Synchuk and Finnish winger Topi Keskinen have been widely reported in recent days and there have been links with Caen striker Alexandre Mendy as the Black Cats hierarchy aim to add a forward to their squad.