Sunderland's Championship rivals 'not in the running' to sign Black Cats midfielder this transfer window
Sunderland’s Championship rivals Derby are not thought to be interested in re-signing Elliot Embleton despite reports.
The 25-year-old joined the Rams on loan last summer but made just two senior appearances for the club before suffering a quad injury. Embleton returned to Wearside to complete his rehabilitation and is back training with Sunderland’s first team ahead of the new campaign.
Still, the midfielder may be allowed to leave Wearside again this summer as he looks to gain regular first-team football. Journalist Alan Nixon reported Blackpool, another one of Embleton’s former clubs, want to re-sign him, while claiming Derby had also taken an interest.
Yet according to Derbyshire Live, the Rams aren’t in the running to re-sign Embleton as they target other positions. Embleton has one year left on his contract at Sunderland and has made 92 senior appearances for the club after coming through the Black Cats’ academy.
