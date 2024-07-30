Sunderland's league rivals confirm striker will undergo heart surgery ahead of Leeds United season opener
and live on Freeview channel 276
Portsmouth striker Colby Bishop is set to undergo heart surgery after pre-season medical checks revealed a potential risk to the player’s health.
The 27-year-old scored 21 goals in 44 League One appearances last season as Pompey were promoted from the third tier as champions.
A club statement from Portsmouth read: “Following subsequent discussions with cardiologists, our medical team and Colby, it was decided that the best course of action would be for the player to undergo immediate surgery to rectify this matter.”
Colby Pompey’s website: “Definitely not the start to the season I expected receiving this news. It’s been a really uncertain time for myself, my wife and new baby. Despite the difficult circumstance, I am extremely grateful to have been referred to a world-leading expert in a ground-breaking procedure to get me back to full fitness.
“I would like to thank everyone at Portsmouth Football Club for their ongoing support throughout. I look forward to playing in front of you all at Fratton Park on my return.”
Portsmouth are set to face Leeds United in their first Championship match of the new season on Saturday, August 10 at Elland Road. John Mousinho’s side then have league games against Luton and Middlesbrough before hosting Sunderland at Fratton Park on Saturday, August 31.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.