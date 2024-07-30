Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth have released a statement about striker Colby Bishop who is set to undergo heart surgery.

Portsmouth striker Colby Bishop is set to undergo heart surgery after pre-season medical checks revealed a potential risk to the player’s health.

The 27-year-old scored 21 goals in 44 League One appearances last season as Pompey were promoted from the third tier as champions.

A club statement from Portsmouth read: “Following subsequent discussions with cardiologists, our medical team and Colby, it was decided that the best course of action would be for the player to undergo immediate surgery to rectify this matter.”

Colby Pompey’s website: “Definitely not the start to the season I expected receiving this news. It’s been a really uncertain time for myself, my wife and new baby. Despite the difficult circumstance, I am extremely grateful to have been referred to a world-leading expert in a ground-breaking procedure to get me back to full fitness.

“I would like to thank everyone at Portsmouth Football Club for their ongoing support throughout. I look forward to playing in front of you all at Fratton Park on my return.”