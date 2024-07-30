Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The defender played 45 minutes against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road last Saturday

Sunderland defender Zak Johnson has discussed the possibility of returning to Dundalk in the future.

The Wearside-born centre-back enjoyed a successful stint in the League of Ireland last season with fans and staff members disappointed to see the former Hartlepool United loanee return to Sunderland ahead of the Championship season.

The 19-year-old played for the Black Cats against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road last Saturday but is keen to play regularly in a senior environment. Asked if he felt there was some unfinished business at Dundalk, Johnson teased a return to the club later in his career,

“I've touched on me being selfish and as a player, you want to play at the highest level you can,” Johnson told The Echo after the game against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road last Saturday.

“Now, Dundalk isn't as high level as what we've just played today (against Blackpool) and the fact that I've played there and I've felt really good and comfortable has only made me think more away from Dundalk and the Irish league and more focused on what I can play and try and test myself as much as possible.

“So ultimately, there is maybe some unfinished business there. I don't know, maybe I'll touch down on it later in my career, but now I just feel like I need to play at the highest level possible, whether that's League Two, League One, Championship, wherever, and just play as many games.”

“I've only been in the building three days, which I understand that we've had little brief conversations,” Johnson said when asked about conversations with new head coach régis Le Bris.

“Don't get me wrong, he's been great with me on the training pitch. I haven't had a one-to-one conversation with him in private, but I feel like that's because he's been so busy and you're preparing for a game. This is probably a game where the lads are looking to get 90 minutes.