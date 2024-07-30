Chris Rigg signed his first professional contract at Sunderland earlier this year. Photo: Frank ReidChris Rigg signed his first professional contract at Sunderland earlier this year. Photo: Frank Reid
Regis Le Bris' Sunderland team to face Bradford for pre-season fixture: Predicted XI gallery

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 30th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 09:21 BST

Sunderland will face Bradford in a pre-season friendly at Valley Parade - with Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris set to make changes.

Sunderland are preparing to face Bradford in a pre-season friendly at Valley Parade - but who will start for Regis Le Bris’ side?

The Black Cats beat Blackpool 1-0 on Saturday, with Le Bris set to rotate his squad for the Bradford match. New signing Ian Poveda may be involved but may not be ready to start.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Bradford:

1. GK: Simon Moore

After arriving from Coventry on a free transfer, Moore, 34, is set to act as back-up for Sunderland's first-choice keeper Anthony Patterson this season.Photo: Stu Forster

2. SUB: Timothee Pembele

Pembele has to wait for his chance after arriving from PSG last summer. The 21-year-old started three games at the end of the 2023/24 season but still has Hume ahead of him in the right-back spot. He could benefit if Sunderland do play with wing-backs.Photo: Frank Reid

3. CB: Zak Johnson -

Johnson, 19, impressed on loan at Irish club Dundalk earlier this year. The teenager played 45 minutes against Blackpool on Saturday after Aji Alese picked up a minor injury. | Photo: National World

4. CB: Leo Hjelde

Hjelde missed Saturday’s match at Blackpool after suffering a knock in training but may be able to return for the Bradford match. | National WorldPhoto: Frank Reid

