18 players Sunderland could sign for nothing this summer

By Mark Carruthers
Published 13th Apr 2025, 19:00 BST

There are some interesting players set to become free agents this summer.

Sunderland remain firmly in the hunt for promotion into the Premier League as the Championship season approaches its final weeks.

The Black Cats confirmed their play-off spot with a goalless draw at Norwich City in midweek and appear all but secure to secure fourth place in the table despite suffering a narrow home defeat against Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

Regis Le Bris’ men will now focus on their Easter weekend double header as a Good Friday visit to Bristol City is followed by Monday’s penultimate home game of the season when Blackburn Rovers are the visitors to the Stadium of Light.

There will be a need to build momentum to take into the play-offs - but also to help Sunderland attract new additions to their squad during the summer transfer window.

Of course, promotion into the Premier League would change Sunderland’s focus ahead of the summer - but there are also some intriguing options in the EFL that look set to become free agents at the end of the season.

Current club: Stoke City

1. Lewis Baker

Current club: Stoke City | Getty Images

Current club: Swansea City

2. Harry Darling

Current club: Swansea City | Getty Images

Current club: Norwich City

3. Angus Gunn

Current club: Norwich City | Getty Images

Current club: Preston North End

4. Emil Riis

Current club: Preston North End | Getty Images

