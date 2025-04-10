Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland midfielder has been linked with a transfer away from the Stadium of Light

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham is ready to make the step up to top flight football, according to former Norwich City boss David Wagner.

The teenager has enjoyed a breakout campaign for the Black Cats this season, and has subsequently garnered plenty of transfer interest from a whole host of high profile suitors, including the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, and German outfit Borussia Dortmund. And now, as speculation continues to mount over Bellingham’s future on Wearside, Wagner has weighed in to offer his opinion on the starlet and whether or not he is ready for an eye-catching move this summer.

What has David Wagner said about Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham?

In an interview with German outlet Waz, the former Huddersfield Town boss made it clear that he believes the Sunderland starlet is capable of succeeding at a high level, whether that is in England or abroad.

When asked if Bellingham is ready to move to a top flight club, Wagner responded: “No question. [Jobe has the qualities to] make it in the Bundesliga and the Premier League.” The German goes on to claim that it is “extremely striking” how similar the Black Cats talent is to elder brother Jude, citing how physically imposing both are on the pitch. Wagner also states, however, that Jobe lacks the “decisive drive” in the final third to provide a consistent goal threat.

What has Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris said about Jobe Bellingham’s future?

On Bellingham being linked with a move to the Premier League alongside teammate Chris Rigg, Le Bris recently told a press conference: “I think they are really mature, they are young but really mature because they didn't show so far any weaknesses about their involvement in the club project.

“I think for young players it's not obvious, it's not easy because if you lose just one second in your mind the consequences on the pitch will be huge and so far they were still connected so they are really impressive.”

Bellingham’s current contract at the Stadium of Light is set to run until 2028, with the midfielder having only penned an extension last year. On Tuesday evening, he was absent from Sunderland’s match day squad for their 0-0 draw with Norwich City at Carrow Road, but Le Bris has insisted that his injury is not a serious one.

Speaking after the match, the Frenchman said: "Jobe is okay. He has a minor ankle injury, nothing serious. It was a good opportunity to give him a rest. We'll need freshness for the end of the season so if it's possible to manage the squad with one game, one game and a half a week for them, it will be better.”

