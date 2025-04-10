Sunderland issue 2025/26 pre-season update and explain announcement delay to fans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are still to confirm their plans for the upcoming pre-season campaign

Sunderland have told supporters that the club's pre-season plans have not yet been finalised amid uncertainty over which division the club will play in next season.

Fans raised concerns at the recent supporter collective meeting, which featured representatives of the Branch Liaison Council, the Red and White Army and the Senior Supporters' Association. The club have in recent summers held training camps in Spain and Portugal, which fixtures open to supporters.

Supporters are keen to make arrangements for any fixtures this summer but club officials have said that the programme is not yet finalised. Sunderland guaranteed their place in the play-off campaign with a 0-0 draw against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Tuesday night, meaning their campaign will extend to mid-May as a minimum and could yet end with promotion to the Premier League at Wembley next month.

That would likely open up a number of opportunities for the club, in both a commercial and a sporting sense. The club acknowledged the concerns of the fans present and said they would make an announcement as soon as they could.

Elsewhere in the meting, Chief Business officer David Bruce confirmed the club's desire to begin a consultation period with fans on the possibility of moving away supporters back into the lower bowl in future seasons.

What the minutes said about Sunderland's pre-season plans in full

The minutes read: "Pre-season - The announcement has been delayed due to the uncertainty of which league the team will be playing in and the impact this will have on the Club’s pre-season schedule. CR [Branch Liaison Council] advised at this stage, supporters want to know where and when the team would be playing to book leave from work, travel and accommodation, rather than the logistics of what the opposition would be.

"The Club acknowledged this and reiterated that plans would be announced once dates and locations were confirmed."