15 Championship free agents Sunderland could consider with transfer window closed - gallery

There are some familar faces available on a list of free agents with Championship experience.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST

It was a hectic transfer deadline day for Sunderland with a number of players departing and some new faces arriving to take their place in Tony Mowbray’s squad.

Defender Danny Batth joined Championship rivals Norwich City on a one-year deal and there was clarity over the future of Ross Stewart after months of speculation as he joined Southampton just hours before the Saints were dismantled during a 5-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light.

Elliot Embleton moved to League One club Derby County on a season-long loan and Lynden Gooch was reunited with former Black Cats manager Alex Neil after making a permanent move to Stoke City.

There were plenty of incomings too as the deal to sign Ukrainian striker Nazariy Rusyn was officially confirmed, Mason Burstow joined on loan from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain right-back Timothee Pembele and Lorient midfielder Adil Aoucheiche were both secured on long-term deals just before the 11pm deadline.

Further business will have to wait until the Janaury transfer window - but there are some free agents with plenty of Championship experience available for the Black Cats.

Last club: Watford

1. Dan Gosling

Last club: Watford Photo: Getty Images

Last club: Stoke City

2. Phil Jagielka

Last club: Stoke City Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Last club: Reading

3. Shane Long

Last club: Reading Photo: Naomi Baker

Last club: Blackpool

4. Liam Bridcutt

Last club: Blackpool Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

