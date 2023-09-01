Sunderland's long pursuit of Nazariy Rusyn has finally reached a successful conclusion after the club announced on deadline day that they had agreed a deal with Zorya Luhansk.

Rusyn has agreed a four-year deal to make the switch for an undisclosed fee, with the club holding the option of a further year on that contract.

The deal has been a complex one to pursue given the ongoing situation in Ukraine. Rusyn underwent his medical in Paris and will travel to Wearside once that international clearance has been given.

He has become Sunderland's second addition of transfer deadline day, after striker Mason Burstow joined from Chelsea earlier in the day.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the 24-year-old would bring experience and dynamism to the group.

"Nazariy is a player that we've been tracking for some time and following a complex process that has unfolded throughout the summer, we are delighted to have concluded an agreement to bring him to the club," Speakman said.

"He’s a dynamic and intelligent forward, who likes to exploit space, and he has consistently impacted a senior environment by contributing goals and assists. We look forward to supporting Nazariy as he adapts to life in a new environment, and we are excited to welcome him to the Stadium of Light.”