Pierre Ekwah says he’s thankful to Sunderland’s coaching staff for putting their trust in him and believes he’s at the right club to continue his development.

The 21-year-old was subject to transfer interest on deadline day, with Bundesliga side Stuttgart one of the clubs reportedly interested.

Sunderland had no intentions of selling Ekwah, who joined the club from West Ham in January, while the Frenchman produced a man of the match performance in the Black Cats’ stunning 5-0 win over Southampton at the Stadium of Light.

When asked about recent transfer interest and staying at Sunderland, Ekwah told the Echo: “I think it’s a really good place to develop as you can see.

“They gave me trust and I’m the one who gives it my all on the pitch and gives it back to them at the same time.

“As a team we have a thing going on and I really like this place, definitely.

He added: “I feel good here, that’s why I’m still here and you can see that.

“I’m definitely pushing through to get Sunderland where they need to be.”

Ekwah’s two goals against Southampton both came from long-range efforts as he registered his first goals in senior football.

Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray has encouraged the midfielder to take those shots from distance since Ekwah’s arrival on Wearside, a message which has finally paid off.

“From the first day I came in the gaffer said to me you need to score from long distance,” Ekwah laughed. “We need to have more shots from long distance. It’s definitely been the aim since I came here.

“You can see that I’ve worked on it, my shooting has been better and it worked out so I’m really pleased.”

While the midfielder’s ability has been clear for all to see, Mowbray has also called on Ekwah to improve the defensive side of his game out of possession.

After playing in a more advanced role at the end of last season, Ekwah has often switched positions with Dan Neil during games this campaign, yet it’s something the Frenchman has embraced.

“I have more defensive responsibilities but it’s good,” Ekwah replied when asked about his role this season.

“This season I have switched roles with Dan for the good of the team. Five games in, we’re good, we’ve been playing really good and even the games before we’ve been really good Dan and I in the middle of the pitch.

“It’s definitely been working and we will keep believing in ourselves and keep pushing.”

Sunderland now have just under two weeks to prepare for an away fixture at QPR after the international break, with spirits high following the Southampton result.

“I think the fans are going to enjoy this one,” added Ekwah. “It’s pretty good, especially at home. As players you are just looking forward to the next game and next training session.