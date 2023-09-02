Sunderland thrashed Southampton 5-0 at the Stadium of Light – and fans have been reacting on social media.

Tony Mowbray’s side made an electric start as goals from Jack Clarke and Pierre Ekwah put them two goals ahead inside seven minutes.

Ekwah then added a third with a long-range strike on the stroke of half-time, before Bradley Dack netted a fourth shortly after the interval.

Finally, Chris Rigg put the icing on the cake with fifth goal in stoppage-time by heading home Jewison Bennette’s cross.

Here’s how some fans reacted on social media:

@bamgboyeolu: Incredible performance to a man. Ekwah brilliant, Clarke outstanding, Ba excellent. Rigg, what a moment for him. Second win and clean sheet of the season, pretty happy with that.

@Ian_Crow3: What a performance!!! Unreal by everyone. Clinical finishing, gritty defending, attacking with purpose, and turned on style at the end. Clarke, Ekwah, Ba unreal, Dack and Riggy chipping in. Togetherness unreal. Bring on the league after the international break.

@_CraigFergusson: Simply sensational today. More of the same please. Absolutely battered Southampton, should’ve been more than five

@pjcatcherside1: Well that was quite good Ekwah, Ba, Bennette, Rigg, the lot of you take a bow. Probably one of the best performances I’ve seen them put on

@kieranoleary28: That fifth is one of the most wholesome goals I’ve seen. Feel emotional, Jewi showing his brilliance, Rigg so happy to score on debut, Ballard picking him up, Pritch hugging him, Jewi hugging Ekwah, Mogga just smiling and applauding like a proud dad

@76skelly: Excellent performance today, even without the score. Ekwah my MoM but could have been a number of them. Ba having his best game in a long time, nice to see him with confidence. And little Jewi playing Fifa at the end before the assist for Rigg

@leech_tom: Well that was surreal! I cannot name a man of the match, but if I really had too it would be Ekwah. Absolutely relentless from minute one. So so proud to be a Sunderland supporter today. Chris Rigg man