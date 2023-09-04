Stoke boss Alex Neil says Lynden Gooch showed flashes of what he can offer during his Potters debut against Preston.

Gooch completed his transfer from Sunderland to Stoke on transfer deadline day, signing a two-year deal at the bet365 Stadium for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old then came off the bench in the 61st minute during his new side’s 2-0 home defeat against Preston on Saturday, courtesy of two goals from Will Keane.

Still, Neil, who regularly played Gooch during his time at Sunderland, was encouraged by the player’s first Stoke appearance.

“I thought you could see against Preston what Goochy can bring,” said Neil.

“He plays with personality, he can take the ball and stay on the ball, he knows when to combine, he can go down the outside, he can put balls in the box, he can play right back, he can play right wing, he can play left back… He’s can play in a number of positions.

“More importantly, he wants to impact the game and we need as many players who can impact the game as possible.”

Sunderland will face Stoke at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, October 21, before the reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, January 24.

After winning two of their first three league games this season, The Potters have now suffered back-to-back defeats against Millwall and Preston in the Championship.