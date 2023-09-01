Lynden Gooch has sent an emotional message of thanks to Sunderland supporters after his seventeen-year association with the club came to an end.

Gooch has left to reunite with Alex Neil at Stoke City, with the Black Cats landing an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of seven figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old had entered the last year of his contract at Sunderland and with no sign that a renewal is forthcoming, he has opted to make a fresh start in Staffordshire.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gooch said he couldn't wait to come back and support Sunderland one day in the future.

"Ever since I came to Wearside as a 10-year-old boy, all I’ve ever wanted to do is play for Sunderland AFC and I have been incredibly lucky to have played for the Club for as long as I have," Gooch said.

"I have made friends for life and Sunderland will always be the place that me, my fiancée and my two boys call home. From the Academy of Light to the Stadium of Light, thank you to all the staff who have helped me along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To the fans, it’s not been an easy journey together, but we fought back and being a Wembley winner with you is something that I will always hold in my heart. I gave everything for this Club and I hope I represented it like a true Mackem should. I will be back on the terraces one day supporting the red and white wizards with you all.”

Gooch has signed a two-year deal at Stoke City and speaking to their club website, opened up on his hopes after making the switch.

“It is clearly a positive that I have enjoyed success playing for the manager before and know the way he works,” Gooch said.

“He gives clarity in his messages to the players and demands high intensity from his teams. Stoke supporters will see that suits me perfectly with the energy and effort I will show for the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It feels like this is a Club going in a new and ambitious direction, with quite a few new faces arriving, which is something I am really excited to be part of.”

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said both parties felt it was the right move.

"Lynden lived the dream that all our academy players aspire to, and he’s had a significantly positive impact on Sunderland AFC for more than a decade," he said.