As the full-time whistle approached with Sunderland leading 4-0 against Southampton at the Stadium of Light, the home supporters started singing Pierre Ekwah’s name again.

The 21-year-old Frenchman had been magnificent, scoring twice while producing a complete midfield performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As he tracked back into his own box to prevent another Southampton attack, the tune of ‘Pierre Ekwah, baby, Pierre Ekwah oooooooooooo,’ was replayed by those in the Roker End.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was still time for substitute Chris Rigg to add a fifth for the hosts in stoppage-time, becoming Sunderland’s youngest-ever league goalscorer at 16 years and 76 days.

Here are some of the other moments you may have missed during the 5-0 win:

Ross Stewart chants

During a busy end to the transfer window on Wearside, Ross Stewart completed his permanent transfer from Sunderland to Southampton on deadline day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old remains sidelined as he recovers from an Achilles injury, yet his name still came up during this one-sided contest.

‘Are you watching Ross Stewart,’ chanted the home fans after Ekwah put them 2-0 ahead inside seven minutes, and again when Bradley Dack made it 4-0 shortly after half-time.

Jack Clarke’s enthusiastic celebration

While Sunderland rejected multiple bids from Burnley for Jack Clarke during the transfer window, the 21-year-old winger didn’t look like a player who has been kicking up a fuss - despite some reports suggesting that was the case.

Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray has previously said Clarke has never pushed for a move away, and the 21-year-old was ecstatic when he put his side ahead in the first minute here.

Luke O’Nien’s harsh booking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even though Sunderland were 3-0 ahead at half-time, referee David Coote was booed off at the interval.

It came shortly after Luke O’Nien received an extremely harsh booking, when Stuart Armstrong took a quick free-kick and fired the ball against O’Nien from pointblank range.

O’Nien and Dan Ballard were then left stunned after Southampton substitute Che Adams wasn’t booked for an obvious handball in the second half, before The Saints striker kicked the ball away. Adams was eventually shown a yellow card for standing in front of Sunderland’s subsequent free-kick.

Newcastle loanee receives stick

With his side 3-0 down at half-time, Southampton boss Russell Martin made two substitutions at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adams and Newcastle loanee Ryan Fraser were brought on in place of Stuart Armstrong and Samuel Edozie.

As expected, Fraser was given plenty of stick by the home fans as Southampton struggled to break the hosts down and were convincingly beaten.

Dan Ballard’s injury scare

There was a brief injury scare in the second half when Ballard blocked Adam Armstrong’s effort from the edge of the box, before the Southampton man caught his opponent on the ankle.

With Sunderland 4-0 up, Ballard stayed down and needed treatment, prompting Jenson Seelt to start warming up on the touchline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballard was able to continue, though, helping the Black Cats keep their second successive clean sheet.

New signings in attendance

Before the match new Sunderland signings Mason Burstow, Adil Aouchiche and Timothee Pembele were introduced to the Stadium of Light crowd.

All three were signed on deadline day, along with striker Nazariy Rusyn, but weren’t registered in time to make their Black Cats debuts.