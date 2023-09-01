Kristjaan Speakman reacts as Sunderland confirm Ross Stewart's move to Southampton

Southampton have confirmed the addition of Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

The Scot has signed agreed a three-year deal at St Mary's after the club stepped up their pursuit of the striker this week, who is expected to close in on a return to fitness over the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are understood to have agreed a fee in the region of an initial £8 million, with a potential £4 million in future add-ons.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said he understood the club's supporters would be disappointed to see such a talismanic figure leave but said that the striker saw his future elsewhere and that the club had moved to protect themselves accordingly.

"Ross has made a significant contribution in his time with us and I know many of our supporters will be sad to see him depart for this new challenge," he said.

"Despite a lot of outside noise suggesting otherwise, Ross has always conducted himself professionally on and off the pitch and I know that he would have wanted to contribute more in the last 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although it was not our preferred choice, Ross indicated that he saw his future away from Wearside and from that moment onwards, we have worked to ensure we protect the Club in the best possible way. We thank him for his contribution and wish him well.”

Speaking to Southampton's official website, Stewart said he was looking forward to getting started on a great challenge.

“I’m absolutely delighted," he said.

"It’s been a really long day, but it’s been really good too. In the end, I’m delighted to get everything done in time and I can move forward now.