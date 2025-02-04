There are some eye-catching names still on a list of free agents.

The January transfer window is over and it has been an intriguing one for Sunderland.

There were two major boosts to Regis Le Bris’ squad throughout the last five weeks after the Black Cats completed a shock loan move for Roma attacking midfielder Enzo Le Fee, who continued to show his undoubted class in Monday’s win at Championship rivals Middlesbrough. That victory on Teesside came just 24 hours after Sunderland confirmed Wilson Isidor had joined the club on a permanent deal and he celebrated by scoring his tenth goal in 27 appearances at the Riverside Stadium.

There have been departures from Sunderland during the window with Adil Aouchiche, Nazariy Rusyn and Nathan Bishop making respective loan moves to Portsmouth, Hadjuk Split and Cambridge United. Striker Aaron Connolly also saw his short stint on Wearside come to a close after he joined a Millwall side managed by former Black Cats boss Alex Neil.

Although the window is closed, there is still a chance to negotiate deals with free agents and there are some intriguing options still without a club.

Daniel Amartey

The Ghana international has plenty of experience of football in England after enjoying a seven-year spell with Leicester City. Amartey was actually part of the Foxes squad that shocked the football world by becoming Premier League champions in 2016 and was still at the club when they lifted the FA Cup for the first time five years later. The centre-back claimed more silverware with a Turkish Cup win with Besiktas last season but has been without a club since leaving the Super Lig club just weeks later.

Wissam Ben Yedder

A regular goalscorer in Ligue 1 and La Liga, the 19-times capped France international enjoyed successful stints with Sevilla and Monaco throughout his career. Now 34, Ben Yedder has been a free agent ever since leaving Monaco at the end of last season.

Rafinha

The Brazilian attacking midfielder counts the likes of Inter Milan, Barcelona, Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain amongst his former clubs and can list three La Liga titles and one Ligue 1 title on a list of major honours he has racked up. However, the 31-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Qatari side Al-Arabi last summer.

Ryan Kent

The Liverpool academy graduate has experienced something of a mixed career so far. After joining Scottish giants Rangers on loan during the summer of 2018, Kent made a permanent move to Ibrox 12 months later and became a Scottish Premiership champion and Scottish Cup winner before leaving to join Turkish side Fenerbahce in June 2023. After scoring one goal and providing two assists in 19 appearances, Kent left the Super Lig side last October and remains without a club.

Jason Denayer

A familiar face and name for Sunderland fans after the 35-times capped Belgium international spent the 2016/17 season on loan at the Stadium of Light. However, Denayer will not have happy memories of his time on Wearside as he made 27 appearances for the Black Cats as they were relegated from the Premier League. Since then, the centre-back has spent time with Galatasaray and Lyon but has been without a club since he left Saudi side Al-Fateh last week.

Serge Aurier

Vastly experienced for club and country, Aurier has earned 93 caps for the Ivory Coast and made over a century of appearances in the Premier League and Ligue 1, as well as featuring in the Champions League on 31 occasions. The defender has been without a club since leaving Turkish giants Galatasaray last summer and last appeared in England during an 18-month stay at Nottingham Forest between September 2022 and February 2024.

Brandon Williams

There were high hopes for the former England Under-21 defender when he broke through the ranks at Manchester United and made over 50 appearances for the Red Devils. However, injury issues hampered his attempts to build on a promising start to life at Old Trafford and loan spells at Ipswich Town and Norwich City failed to inspire any upturn in fortunes. Full-back Williams is still a free agent after leaving the Red Devils last summer.

Layvin Kurzawa

The 13-times capped France international is arguably the most successful player on this list after winning 20 major honours during his time with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. After spending the 2022/23 season on loan at Fulham, the left-back returned to PSG but slipped out of favour last season and was released at the end of the campaign.

Mariano Diaz

The experienced striker broke through the ranks at Real Madrid and went on to make over 80 appearances for the current La Liga champions. Diaz has also spent time with French side Lyon and spent the 2023/24 season with Sevilla before being released last summer. He is yet to find a new club despite links with several possible suitors.

Asier Illarramendi

In this social media-led world, the midfielder is possibly more known for his name being used by David Moyes during a press conference when he attempted to put a Spanish twang on his players’ names. However, Illarramendi is a vastly experienced midfielder with over 250 La Liga appearances under his belt after spending the vast majority of his career at Real Sociedad and Real Madrid. Now 34, the three-times capped Spain international is a free agent after leaving MLS side Dallas earlier this month.